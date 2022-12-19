Seven Tennis Student-Athletes Named ITA Scholar Athletes

STILLWATER – Seven Oklahoma State Men’s Tennis student-athletes were named to the 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I Scholar Athletes list, it was announced by the ITA. Leighton Allen, Isaac Becroft, Alex Garcia, Luke Hammond, Nicolas Pesoli, Francisco Pini and Sammr Raina were honored, putting OSU on the Division I Men’s All-Academic Team list.
This marks the most Cowboys awarded such honor in program history, beating OSU’s previous record of six student-athletes in 2017.
