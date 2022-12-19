Seven Tennis Student-Athletes Named ITA Scholar Athletes

STILLWATER – Seven Oklahoma State Men’s Tennis student-athletes were named to the 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I Scholar Athletes list, it was announced by the ITA. Leighton Allen , Isaac Becroft , Alex Garcia , Luke Hammond , Nicolas Pesoli , Francisco Pini and Sammr Raina were honored, putting OSU on the Division I Men’s All-Academic Team list.



This marks the most Cowboys awarded such honor in program history, beating OSU’s previous record of six student-athletes in 2017.



