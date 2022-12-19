‘Several armed Jihadi militants’ storm police base in Pakistan

The armed militants, believed to be linked to the Pakistani Taliban, have stormed a police station in the Bannu district and are reported to be holding several policemen hostage.
Amid a stand-off with the Pakistani army, footage has emerged of the terrorists within the compound showing them inside the base with nine police hostages.
The militants are understood to be demanding safe passage to Afghanistan in return for releasing the hostages.
Intense gunfights have been reported in the area between the jihadis and the Pakistani military.
Police and the military scrambled to deploy troops and special forces to the area but by midday Monday, some 12 hours later, the hostage crisis was still ongoing.
According to officials, at least 30 Taliban fighters were involved in the takeover and there were possibly as many as 10 hostages.
The brazen action reflected the government’s inability to exercise control over the remote region along the border with Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but also allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in the neighboring country last year as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from Afghanistan.
Few other details emerged about the takeover, which apparently happened while police were interrogating the Taliban detainees, according to Mohammad Ali Saif, a spokesman for the provincial government.
