‘Several armed Jihadi militants’ storm police base in Pakistan

The armed militants, believed to be linked to the Pakistani Taliban, have stormed a police station in the Bannu district and are reported to be holding several policemen hostage.

Amid a stand-off with the Pakistani army, footage has emerged of the terrorists within the compound showing them inside the base with nine police hostages.

The militants are understood to be demanding safe passage to Afghanistan in return for releasing the hostages.

Intense gunfights have been reported in the area between the jihadis and the Pakistani military.

It comes as England takes on Pakistan in the city of Karachi for day three of the Third Test.