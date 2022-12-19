Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green Clarify Their Living Situation

Bravo Insider Exclusive!
Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
Sign Up for Free to View
In January 2021, Shep Rose explained that his girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, had her own home “less than 10 minutes away” from his, but they spent so much time together that they “might as well live together.” Nearly a year and a half later, the Southern Charm couple shared an update on their living arrangement on the show’s June 23 Season 8 premiere.
“We’re not living together,” Taylor said in an episode interview. “I have my own place. I bought a little condo when I moved down to Charleston.”
However, Shep added in his own interview, “She stays with me a lot. Five, six nights a week.” With a laugh, he quipped: “Every now and then, she’ll give me a night off.”
While the couple seems to be in no rush to officially move in together, Shep recently revealed how he might handle a different big step with Taylor: engagement. Specifically, how he would (or would not) share the news if he one day pops the question. “I’m an open person in general, but I think there’s something to be said for not being too vocal. And I don’t think I would ever do, like, [a big announcement],” he shared during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation last month. “I don’t know how I’d do it.” Later, he joked, “She’s probably going to dump me anytime now.”
Taylor, meanwhile, has slightly more specific thoughts on the subject. As she explained on the show’s Season 8 premiere: “I grew up with a Pinterest board of wanting to get married.”
Press play on the video above to watch Shep give a tour of his home.
Southern Charm is streaming on Peacock and available on the Bravo app.
— Additional reporting by Stephanie Gomulka
Life is better as an Insider
Bravo Insider is your VIP pass to never-before-seen content, exclusive giveaways, and so much more!
Sign Up for Free
Bravo’s Style & Living is your window to the fabulous lifestyles of Bravolebrities. Be the first to know about all the best fashion and beauty looks, the breathtaking homes Bravo stars live in, everything they’re eating and drinking, and so much more. Sign up to become a Bravo Insider and get exclusive extras.
Source link