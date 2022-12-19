Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green Clarify Their Living Situation

In January 2021, Shep Rose explained that his girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, had her own home “less than 10 minutes away” from his, but they spent so much time together that they “might as well live together.” Nearly a year and a half later, the Southern Charm couple shared an update on their living arrangement on the show’s June 23 Season 8 premiere.

“We’re not living together,” Taylor said in an episode interview. “I have my own place. I bought a little condo when I moved down to Charleston.”

However, Shep added in his own interview, “She stays with me a lot. Five, six nights a week.” With a laugh, he quipped: “Every now and then, she’ll give me a night off.”

While the couple seems to be in no rush to officially move in together, Shep recently revealed how he might handle a different big step with Taylor: engagement. Specifically, how he would (or would not) share the news if he one day pops the question. “I’m an open person in general, but I think there’s something to be said for not being too vocal. And I don’t think I would ever do, like, [a big announcement],” he shared during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation last month. “I don’t know how I’d do it.” Later, he joked, “She’s probably going to dump me anytime now.”

Taylor, meanwhile, has slightly more specific thoughts on the subject. As she explained on the show’s Season 8 premiere: “I grew up with a Pinterest board of wanting to get married.”

— Additional reporting by Stephanie Gomulka