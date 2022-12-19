Shirley Ballas takes break as critic slams Strictly ‘mistake’

“You shone a light for me that got me through some tough weeks and you have been by my side every step of the way. You will go on to do great things in your life. It was my pleasure to be your student. I will forever be grateful for how you have changed my life.”

He went on to thank the Strictly team for the support before he praised the show judges.

“To the judges, @shirleyballas, @motsimabuse, @mrantondubeke, and @craigrevel thank you for your comments, feedback and tips, your kind words and your criticism. Your expertise and advice was invaluable. Each week, I strived to take it all on board to become a better dancer,” he went on.

“I would like to thank the British public. To everyone who voted for us throughout the last 13 weeks, we could not have done it without you. Your support means the world to us. You are simply the best.

“And finally I would like to thank all of my fellow Strictly 2022 classmates. You are ALL winners! I am thankful to have had the chance to get to know you wonderful people. This is not the end but the beginning of a lifetime of friendships, dinners and celebrations.”

Hamza signed off: “From the bottom of my heart thank you very much. Pigeon-toed Hamza. Xxx.”