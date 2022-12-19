Shirley Watts, wife of Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts, has died

“She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”

Born Shirley Ann Shepherd, Shirley studied sculpture at the Royal College of Art.

While there, she met Charlie in 1961, who was then a graphic designer and part-time jazz musician.

The couple married in 1964 and they were happily married for 57 years before Charlie’s death in 2021.