Shirley Watts, wife of Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts, has died

A statement from Shirley Watts’ family read: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.
“She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”
Born Shirley Ann Shepherd, Shirley studied sculpture at the Royal College of Art.
While there, she met Charlie in 1961, who was then a graphic designer and part-time jazz musician.
The couple married in 1964 and they were happily married for 57 years before Charlie’s death in 2021.
Four years into their marriage, Shirley gave birth to their daughter, Seraphina, and they moved to Devon eventually where she ran a world-class Arabian stud farm.
Shirley went on to become highly respected as a breeder and show person in the International Arabian horse community.
She was also an accomplished sculptor and huge supporter of animal rescue.
Her death comes just less than 16 months after Charlie’s in August 2021.
