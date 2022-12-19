Shops spread Christmas cheer with Snow Windows’ art displays

Leading snow spray artwork and murals specialist Snow Windows, owned by artist Tom Baker and his partner Keri Ackling, has seen a big turnaround in demand for its festive transformations.

The company’s work ranges from high profile corporate projects for the likes of Legoland, luxury store Harvey Nichols and Odeon Luxe Leicester Square to eco-friendly reusable stencils.

Its latest design, the result of a new partnership with publisher Penguin Random House, depicts Raymond Briggs’ beguiling The Snowman.

After the business weathered cancellations because of lockdown, one retailer 217 Menswear in Fleet Hampshire kept faith and went ahead with its installation, posting the display on Facebook.

“The responses about ‘spreading light in dark times’ were fantastic and many rebooked,” says Ackling.

“Now energy prices are having an impact and we are getting more commissions, everyone from charity shops and hair dressers to hospitals and supermarkets.”