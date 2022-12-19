Should Elon Musk step down as head of Twitter?

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk bought social media giant Twitter earlier this year, and has brought into force many sudden and radical changes to the site. Responding to his own poll over the weekend which asked whether he should step down as the website’s boss, the platform’s users delivered their verdict this morning, with a sizeable majority calling for him to step down. But what do you think he should do? Vote in our poll.

Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX fame and, until last week, the world’s richest man according to Forbes, became Twitter’s largest shareholder back in April.

After pulling out of an initial $44billion (£36billion) acquisition, Mr Musk eventually went through with the deal, taking the San Francisco-based social media company private in his name on October 27.

The 51-year-old became CEO as part of the purchase and wasted no time in implementing an agenda of drastic reforms.

In the weeks since his takeover, Mr Musk has been at the centre of much controversy for firing a considerable portion of the platform’s employees without notice, welcoming previously banned figures back to the site, and for beginning to charge users $8 (£6.50) a month for a blue certification tick.

