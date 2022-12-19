Simon Calder warns airport passengers not to ‘wear a hat’

Border Force staff are due to go on strike around Christmas over a pay dispute. Simon shared his advice with BBC Breakfast.

Simon said: “The PCS Union, members of Border Force at six UK airports are going on strike.

“They are Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow. The biggest three in the UK.

“If you’re flying from anywhere else, then do not worry, you will be unaffected. Here’s the scenario everyone is worried about.

“So the first wave of flights, and I’ve checked, at eight of the nation’s 10 airports, their busiest day for departures at least is going to be on Friday.

