St. Vincent De Paul holds holiday party for families experiencing

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The holiday season is about love and kindness, opening your heart and home to those you may not know. St. Vincent De Paul held a Christmas party on Sunday afternoon for those currently living out of their cars and in shelters.

This is the first of its kind and when asked for the plans for next year Chris McCarphy of St. Vincent De Paul said: “We hope we never have to do this again. But, only because we hope that there will be no homeless people in Green Bay next year.”

According to McCarphy there are 750 homeless children in the Green Bay Area. On Sunday she and her team of donors and volunteers made more than 100 of their Christmas wishes come true.

“We felt if we could give this homeless family this, it would be a good Christmas present,” McCarphy said.

The families were greeted with a hot meal, choir music and activities built for Santa’s favorite elf. Among the most popular activity was a “shopping spree.” The parents and children were able to sort through donated presents and have them wrapped to be put under the Christmas tree.

They even had a surprise guest from the Packers: Offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr.

“We know that there are people sleeping in their cars, and we know how hard the winters are here so giving them a place especially on a cold day like today they come here and have hot food,” Runyan said. “And get their minds off their current situation. And be with people and have a fun time, especially around the holidays and I think that’s really important and I’m glad we can do it. ”

The families left with happy hearts and full bellies.