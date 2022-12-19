Still time to donate to nonprofits helping homeless, pets

Holiday help for homeless, pets

Holiday Capital Campaign for Old Pueblo Community Services

When: Ongoing through Dec. 31

Old Pueblo Community Services is in the midst of a capital campaign to raise $3 million for a Center for Housing First slated to open next summer. A grant from the Connie Hillman Foundation will match 50% of every dollar donated (up to $350,000 total). To make an online donation, visit helptucson.org.

Donations may also be eligible for a tax credit.

Also needed are in-kind donations of new underwear and socks along with new or gently used jackets, sweaters, or coats for men, women, and children. Call 520-445-7080 for more information or curbside drop-off at 4501 E. Fifth St.

Holiday Food Drive for the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank

When: Ongoing

Where: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank, 6212 E. Speedway.

Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank has increased need for donations of dry or wet food for cats, dogs, rabbits, horses, birds and chickens. New and opened bags of food and supplies for animals are also accepted. Monetary or in-kind donations can be dropped at the food bank.

The public is also encouraged to visit the on-site gallery, which features original artwork by 36 artisans including paintings, pottery, jewelry, wood working, metal works, ornaments and gifts. A percentage of sales benefit SAAFB. For more information or to make an online donation, visit www.saafb.org.