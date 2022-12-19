Stress in certain settings may raise the risk of stroke fivefold

Doctor Cationa Reddin, from the University of Galway’s College of Medicine, led the study, titled Interstroke.

She said: “Approximately 7,500 Irish people have a stroke, an estimated 30,000 people are living in Ireland with disabilities as a result of a stroke and annually about 2,000 Irish people die as a result of a stroke.

“In people who reported severe home stress, the increase in stroke risk was lower in those who felt that what happens in life is determined by factors within their control.

“Similarly, in individuals who reported severe work stress, the increase in stroke risk was lower in people who felt that they had control over what happens at work, in most situations, compared to people who felt that they had little control over their work life.”