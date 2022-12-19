Sustainable Hostess Gifts for Christmas That Everyone Will Love

Christmas potpourri is an excellent gift idea for your friend who loves candles but isn’t quite on their sustainable journey yet. Some amazing-smelling potpourri might be exactly what it takes to inspire them.

For a holiday-themed potpourri, One Lovely Life recommends adding dried oranges, cranberries, cinnamon sticks, rosemary, and cloves. These ingredients can be swapped according to your hostess’s likes and dislikes. Once you’ve got everything together, you can put the potpourri in a nice jar or a sachet.