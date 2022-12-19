Taylor Ann Green Shows Off the Major Backyard Transformation at

On the Season 8 premiere of Southern Charm, Taylor Ann Green explained that she bought “a little condo” when she moved to Charleston, and now she’s finally ready to use her outdoor space after an exciting upgrade to her backyard.

As Taylor showed in a September 27 Instagram Story video, the outdoor area was previously relatively bare, with the exception a tree, a bit of greenery, and an unfurnished patio. Now, the space has been redone with what appears to be pine straw, several plants, a seating area that looks out onto Taylor’s river view, and a dining setup that includes a round table, chairs, and a blue umbrella.

“It has been a little bit of a project,” Taylor shared in her Instagram Story video, tagging Island Floral Design and Kevin Ferrin. “I love it, and it makes it so much more exciting for fall. The weather’s cooled down, I’m gonna be really thrilled to be using the backyard a lot more often.”

“Now is the time to get your yard looking right!” she added in a caption. “Let plants root, etc.”

