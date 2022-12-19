That Salt Bae Guy Kept Harassing Lionel Messi After The World

The star of Argentina is Lionel Messi, who’s, like, a soccer legend.
After the game, he obviously is celebrating, taking pics and whatnot, when he was approached by Salt Bae, the guy who went viral for sexually putting salt on steak in 2017:
Yup. For some reason, he was at the World Cup, and he was spotted trying to take pics and basically get clout from the players:
In a now-viral video, Salt Bae clearly wants to take pics and celebrate with Messi, who was having absolutely no part of it.
What do y’all make of this? Let me know in the comments below!
