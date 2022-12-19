The 7 Best Streaming Yule Logs For Your Christmas Season Viewing

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Christmastime and the holiday season are many things. It’s a time for happiness, joy, self-reflection, and growth–and usually a little too much sugar but that’s what time off is for. But all those sweeping and wonderous emotions often come packed like a snowball with a flurry of stress, sleep deprivation, and not nearly enough time for rest.

This has been a busy year, and that’s beginning to become an evergreen statement for us all, collectively as a world. And so it’s important that everyone remember to take some time away for you and the people that are important to you. But just because you’re going to be surrounded by others, or maybe by yourself, doesn’t mean you can keep it festive while you’re resting.

Make some space for quiet this holiday season, not just for reflection and introspection, but for yourself with the sound of a crackling fire to soothe you. HBO Max, Netflix, and Shudder all make it easy to celebrate the things you love with some creative and interesting yule logs ready to stream whenever you’re ready.

Yule be sure to log these too, as we’ve carefully selected just a few of the best across the many that are available. And we’ve got the most fun and probably weirdest surprise from HBO Max’s Adult Swim Yule Log up first and ready to burn.

And a nice, festive fire always pairs nicely with pixelated cheer, so when you’re done burning one over here, check out GameSpot’s got a list of snowy, seasonal games too. And if things feel too happy, you can always invite Krampus and more over from our list of holiday horror.