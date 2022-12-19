Categories
The Beatles Song that Paul McCartney Would Say Is His Favorite

Paul McCartney wrote and recorded many iconic songs with The Beatles. Picking a favorite song for him is like picking a favorite child. However, McCartney said that if he was “pushed” into naming his favorite Beatles track, there is one that he would choose, and he has a couple of reasons why. 

Paul McCartney says ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ is his favorite Beatles song

Paul McCartney and John Lennon of The Beatles perform at the Washington Coliseum in Washington DC
Paul McCartney and John Lennon | Rowland Scherman/Getty Images

“Here, There and Everywhere” is the fifth track on 1966’s Revolver album. The love song is credited to Lennon-McCartney but was primarily written by McCartney. Paul McCartney often refers to the song as one of his favorite songs that he’s written, and in an interview with NPR’s Terry Gross, he said if pushed, he would select it as his favorite Beatles song. 

