The best bang for your buck: These 10-year-old used cars cost

When it comes to car buying, there may be fewer deals out there, but there is still plenty of value to be had.

To that end, cost-conscious car shoppers are increasingly seeking out used vehicles in good condition.

To be sure you get what you pay for, check for excess wear and tear beyond the stated number of miles, request a vehicle history report and bring the car to a repair shop for an inspection, advised Ivan Drury, director of insights at car-shopping comparison website Edmunds.

A certified pre-owned vehicle, usually one coming off a lease, often includes warranty coverage, which greatly reduces the worry that can also come with buying a used car.

Buying a used car has typically been considered a smart way to save by avoiding the steep depreciation costs that go hand-in-hand with new cars.

However, a limited supply of new cars and trucks due to the ongoing chip shortage caused demand for used cars to skyrocket, pushing prices much higher and reducing the value of buying pre-owned.

Now, used cars are one of the few categories with prices that are finally lower than they were a year ago, according to the latest inflation reading.

Still, they remain 33% higher than where they’d be if normal depreciation were occurring, according to Pat Ryan, founder and CEO of CoPilot, a car-shopping app.