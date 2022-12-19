New Line Cinema



With the holidays nearly here, it’s time to finish up the Christmas shopping, put the decorations out and watch a festive film. With so many great holiday movies to choose from, we’re here to help you decide. Keep reading for our roundup of (some of) the best Christmas movies of all time — and where to watch them.

Where to watch all the best classic Christmas movies

“Elf,” “Home Alone,” “The Grinch” and more festive movies to watch this holiday season.

‘Elf’

Warner Bros.



After Buddy, who was raised as an elf in the North Pole, discovers he was adopted and is actually a human, he heads to New York City to find his biological father. Starring Will Ferrell, James Caan and Zooey Deschanel, this classic Christmas comedy is currently streaming on HBO Max.

“Elf,” now streaming on HBO Max

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

RKO Radio Pictures



A man who feels hopeless during the holidays is taken on a transformative journey by his guardian angel, and shown the positive impact he’s had on the world around him. James Stewart stars in this 1946 Christmas classic, streaming free on Plex.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” now streaming free on Plex

‘A Christmas Story’

Nine-year-old Ralphie wants just one thing for Christmas this year, and he’s willing to plot, scheme and plead with a mall Santa to get it. Set in December 1940, this cult classic 1983 comedy is currently available to watch on HBO Max.

“A Christmas Story,” now streaming on HBO Max

‘Home Alone’

20th Century Fox



Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister wakes up one morning to find his family has left for a vacation without him. But is being home alone a Christmas miracle or a curse? Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern star in “Home Alone,” now streaming on Disney+.

“Home Alone,” now streaming on Disney+

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

United Feature Syndicate / Apple TV



When not even Christmas can cure his blues, Charlie Brown tries to cheer himself up by directing the holiday play. This nostalgic “Peanuts” TV special is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” now streaming on Apple TV+

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

Universal Pictures



Whoville is a place filled with holiday cheer. But up on the hilltop lives a resident who only wants one thing for Christmas this year: revenge. Jim Carrey stars as the titular Grinch in this live-action adaptation of the beloved Dr. Seuss story, now streaming on HBO Max.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” now streaming on HBO Max

‘The Santa Clause’

Walt Disney Pictures



After a grisly accident with Santa Claus, a divorced father is forced to step into his exceptionally large shoes. Tim Allen stars in this twisted Christmas comedy, now available on Disney+.

“The Santa Clause,” now streaming on Disney+

‘The Holiday’

Columbia Pictures



Two women both suffering broken hearts decide to switch homes for the holiday season. “The Holiday” stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black. This Christmas rom-com is currently available to rent on Prime Video.

“The Holiday,” $4 on Prime Video

‘Love Actually’

Universal Pictures



Nine intertwined individuals suffer through the side effects of love in the days leading up to Christmas. Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Alan Rickman, Colin Firth, Kiera Knightley and more star in this romantic holiday story, now streaming on Peacock.

“Love Actually,” now streaming on Peacock

‘Die Hard’

20th Century Fox



An off-duty cop attends his ex-wife’s company Christmas party and soon finds himself the sole defender against a group of terrorists attempting to take over the Japanese-owned business’s headquarters. Bruce Willis stars in this iconic action flick that, yes, technically is a Christmas movie.

“Die Hard,” now streaming on Starz

“Die Hard,” $4 on Prime Video

New 2022 Christmas movies to check out

The Christmas classics are definitely worth revisiting, but why not watch a few new holiday movies this year, too?

‘Your Christmas or Mine?’

Amazon Studios



When the young and in love Hayley and James both decide to surprise one another for Christmas, they end up unintentionally swapping families for the holiday season. Now, stuck with virtual strangers, their new relationship will be put to the ultimate test. “Sex Education” actor Asa Butterfield stars alongside Cora Kirk, Daniel Mays and Angela Griffin in “Your Christmas or Mine?” out now on Prime Video.

“Your Christmas or Mine?,” now streaming on Prime Video

‘Spirited’

Apple TV+



“A Christmas Carol” gets a makeover in this new musical comedy, which reexamines the classic Dickens story through the eyes of the ghosts. Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer star in “Spirited,” now streaming on Apple TV+

“Spirited,” now streaming on Apple TV+

‘Something from Tiffany’s’

Erin Simkin / Amazon Studios



When two couples in very different relationship stages have their Christmas presents from Tiffany’s swapped, all four individuals spend their holidays spiraling. Zoey Deutch, Shay Mitchell, Ray Nicholson and Kendrick Smith Sampson star in this quirky new Christmas rom-com.

“Something from Tiffany’s,” now streaming on Prime Video

‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

Warner Bros.



In this long awaited follow-up to the holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” Ralphie is all grown-up and not quite ready to step into his father’s shoes when he realizes that all the Christmas magic falls on his shoulders this year.

Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie, alongside Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz, and R.D. Robb in “A Christmas Story Christmas.” Not to be confused with “A Christmas Story 2” or “My Summer Story,” expect plenty of holiday shenanigans and an intense mall Santa experience (or two) in this long overdue sequel.

“A Christmas Story Christmas,” now streaming on HBO Max

‘Snow Day’

Phillipe Bosse/Paramount+



This “thaw-dropping” new movie musical from Nickelodeon is all about “breaking the ice.” When a group of kids get the day off of school due to snow, they decide to chase their dreams and make some memories along the way. “Snow Day” stars Ky Baldwin, Michaela Russell, Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy and Rob Huebel.

“Snow Day,” now streaming on Paramount+

‘It’s a Wonderful Binge’

Brett Roedel / Hulu



In search of a less-than-family-friendly holiday film to watch this year? “It’s a Wonderful Binge” is the Christmas-centric sequel to 2020’s “The Binge.” A loose parody of “The Purge” franchise, “It’s a Wonderful Binge” follows best friends Hags, Andrew, Sarah, and Kim as they attempt to participate in the one day of the year where drugs and alcohol are legal. The day in question? Christmas Eve.

Eduardo Franco, Dexter Darden, Zainne Saleh, Marta Piekarz, Danny Trejo and more return for “It’s a Wonderful Binge,” now streaming on Hulu.

“It’s a Wonderful Binge,” now streaming on Hulu

