Christmas is nearly here, but there’s still plenty of time to squeeze in a movie marathon before the big day. To simplify, we want to present our list of the best Christmas movies on Netflix for 2022. While Netflix has been struggling a little with drops in subscribers and stock, it still has a large viewerbase. And it also has a wide array of Christmas movies that will get you into the holiday spirit. However, with more than 50 titles to choose from and with Christmas being only a week away, we should narrow it down to the very best. So here is our list of the eight best Christmas movies on Netflix for 2022.

(Note: This list will not be ranked in any particular order and will include both Netflix originals and studio films streaming on the platform).

Klaus (2019)

While the Oscar for Best Animated Feature of 2019 unsurprisingly went to Toy Story 4, many people think that Netflix’s Klaus should have taken home the statue. And it’s no surprise that they feel that way, as many believe this Santa origin story will stand the test of time and become a holiday classic. When an entitled mailman named Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) is sent by his boss, who happens to be his father, to set up post in the cold and unfriendly town of Smeerensburg, he is determined to get 6000 letters delivered as fast as possible so he can leave. He seems to have struck a golden opportunity when he meets a reclusive toymaker named Klaus, who he secretly develops a letter-based toy delivery system. While this user’s intentions are selfish at first, it doesn’t take long for Jesper to find a heart and build a friendship with Klaus. Beautifully animated, heartwarming, and original, Klaus is one for the whole family to enjoy.

White Christmas (1954)

You just can’t go wrong with the classics, and White Christmas is one of the best Christmas films the golden age had to offer. Thanks to Netflix, you can experience it for the first time or revisit it. Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye are performers and producers who connect with a duo group played by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. While traveling to Vermont with the ladies, the men discover their former army commander who has fallen on hard times. The foursome seeks to create a Christmas miracle to help this poor man out. With memorable musical numbers and a cheery sweetness, this Christmas movie will surely make your Christmas day “merry and bright.”

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Forest Whitaker (Star Wars: Rogue One) stars as a toymaker who loses his spark when his apprentice steals his newest creation and his book of inventions. Thirty years later, on the verge of losing his shop, he is surprised when his granddaughter, who shares his passion for inventing, shows up for Christmas. With her help, they develop a new invention that may save not only his shop, but also his family and his sense of hope. The performances are a joy, the musical numbers are a delight, and the uplifting message on the importance of family makes this Netflix original a must-see Christmas movie.

A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

Like Klaus, and many other movies and Christmas specials, this British fantasy film delves into the origin story of the famous gift-giver in red. A 13-year-old boy named Nikolas lives in the woods with his father, who sets out to find an elf-inhabited place called Elfhelm. When Nikolas finds a map confirming Elfhelm’s existence, he sets out to find his father and Elfhelm himself. On his journey, he encounters a talking mouse, a reindeer, and… surprise, surprise… elves that love to make toys. Through these discoveries, Nikolas uncovers his destiny and becomes the catalyst for a new holiday in which he goes by a new name. We’ve seen Santa’s origin story in a thousand different forms. This is one that still manages to entertain and inspire hope and goodwill.

A Christmas Prince (2017)

This movie was binged non-stop when it came out, and given its corniness that seems more fitting for a Hallmark or Lifetime movie, viewers were made fun of quite a bit. Even Netflix wasn’t afraid to poke fun at everyone who watched this movie. Yes, this movie about an American journalist who falls in love with the prince of the Royal Family is a stereotypical love story that is clearly pandering to the Hallmark audience. But people were binging it, and with a 73% rating on the Tomatometer, it looks like it paid off. Put the stereotyping aside and enjoy a romantic Christmas movie on Netflix. And feel free to enjoy the sequels while you’re at it.

Love Hard (2021)

Combining the titles of two Christmas classics, Love Actually and Die Hard, this rom-com follows a dating-column writer (Nina Dobrev) who thinks she’s met the man of her dreams on a dating app. But when she goes to meet him, she realizes that she’s been catfished by a man (Jimmy O. Yang) who used pictures of his friend on the app. He promises to set her up if she agrees to be his girlfriend for Christmas to impress his family. We won’t spoil anything, but you probably already know where this is going. Love Hard follows a lot of romantic comedy tropes, which does make it predictable. However, the two leads are charming, and the story will ultimately warm your heart. What else do you want from a Christmas movie?

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)

The latest entry to our list was a critical flop. However, the film has a 73% on RottenTomatoes from audiences. This one may have more staying power than the critics recognized.

Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol has had several adaptations. In fact, this one is a remake of one of those adaptations, the 1970 musical film Scrooge, which was a follow-up to the Oscar-winning musical Oliver! While many will say the 1970 version of that film is better than this one, this well-animated visual delight is still sure to catch people’s attention and delight the family.

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

We’ve seen Kurt Russell shine in numerous roles, but who would have thought he’d make such a spectacular Santa Claus? He delivered beautifully in this film, as did Darby Camp and Judah Lewis as a brother and sister whose happy Christmases, as well as their bond, have been ruined by the death of their father. The rebellious brother is stuck watching his hope-filled and Santa-believing sister on Christmas Eve when she sees footage from a past Christmas suggesting that Santa himself has been in their home. When they lay a trap for him and cause a sleigh crash, they are stuck helping him before Christmas is ruined, and they are on the naughty list for life. The Christmas Chronicles became an instant Netflix Christmas favorite when it was released. The film touches on family bonds, teamwork, coping with loss, choosing a good path, and finding redemption. It centers on what is good in mankind, which is what we all think about this time of year. The film’s sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, is also available on Netflix.

Christmas Movies on Netflix

There are several more Christmas movies on Netflix for you to choose from, but these eight should get you through the last few days leading up to the big day. If you think any other Netflix films should be included in the marathon, let us know in the comments.