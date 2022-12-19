The best destination in the UK to see winter wildlife

Evie Button, scientific officer in the RSPCA wildlife department, said: “It’s really encouraging to see that people are so interested in finding places to go and watch wildlife this winter.

“Although winter is traditionally a quieter time for much of our wildlife, there are still many animals around for us to enjoy watching, including large numbers of birds which you can only see in the UK at this time of year as they migrate from other countries to spend the winter here.

“From starling murmurations to gatherings of geese, you can find incredible wildlife spectacles all around the country.”

A spokesperson at thortful said: “It’s understandable why so many of us are keen to spot wildlife, and as part of our partnership with the RSPCA we are keen to provide some inspiration on the best places to do so!