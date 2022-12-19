The cost of going green: Part II

Many consumers live in a moment of austerity—particularly those feeling the financial pinch. Over the past year, spending intentions slipped across more discretionary categories like entertainment and restaurants—as well as in less discretionary categories like clothing, household goods, and personal care.3

At least part of the recent green pullback is likely tied to much broader household spending cutbacks.

For the foreseeable future, consumers will likely perceive a cost to going green. When consumers’ sense of financial wellbeing is healthy, they are willing to pay at least a modest premium. When times are more challenging, they are more likely to pay (perhaps indirectly) by forgoing conveniences and entertainment.

Eventually, sustainability likely needs to scale to the point that sustainable products and services are the first choices based on their quality and price. Given the potential for price sensitivity, companies may have to innovate to bring the overall costs down continually.

Electric vehicles may serve as an example. Once a luxury for only the more affluent, more affordable options continue to hit the market each year. Governments around the world have put incentives in place to encourage adoption. While overall market penetration remains modest, the progress in the last decade has been notable.4

When the price of an electric vehicle matches or beats a traditional gas-powered vehicle, and the charging infrastructure is in place, consumers likely won’t be putting their pockets ahead of the planet because they won’t have to. Many forward-thinking companies are working to put other product categories on the same trajectories by innovating green technologies and installing infrastructure.

And, when they do, many consumers will be there even in tough economic times.