The Final Fantasy ‘Pixel Remaster’ series heads to Switch and PS4

Square Enix’s “pixel perfect” remasters of the first six Final Fantasy games will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 next spring, the publisher . First announced at and subsequently over the course of that same year, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series features reworked 2D sprites and backgrounds, rearranged music, user interface tweaks and a handful of extras, including a bestiary for all the enemies in each game.
In addition to releasing the games individually on the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store, Square Enix will sell a bundle that brings together all six entries in the Pixel Remaster series – Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI – for $75. For well-heeled fans, the publisher will also offer the . For an eye-watering $260 before tax and shipping, you get a physical copy of all six games on a single disc or game card and a handful of extras, including a vinyl soundtrack set, a 128-page art book and a set of figurines. Square Enix says it tentatively expects to release the Anniversary Edition on May 31st, 2023 – though it warns fans international orders could take up to five weeks to ship.
