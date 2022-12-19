The Most-Anticipated Xbox Games Of 2023 And Beyond

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

As 2022 winds down, it’s time to look forward to what’s ahead. If Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One is your console of choice, there’s plenty to be excited about, with several console exclusives and many third-party titles coming to Microsoft’s platforms in 2023 and beyond. Below, we detail the games we’re most anticipating in the new year, from Embark Studios’ Arc Raiders to Outerloop Games’ Thirsty Suitors.

In order to keep this list manageable, I’m holding myself to the rule that for a game to be included on this list, we must have seen gameplay of it at some point. I’m sure Xbox’s future first-party titles like Avowed and Fable will wow, and there are some great-sounding third-party games on the horizon like Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. But for now, let’s try to reign in the hype and save our excitement for games where we actually know what the game looks like to play.

Plus, even with that limitation, there are still a ton of games to look forward to–too many to list all of them. We had to draw the line somewhere or this article would have never been finished! Of the games picked, we’ve listed them in alphabetical order.