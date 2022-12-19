The most dangerous Christmas hits to listen to on the road – full

The majority of drivers would typically be accompanied by some Christmas tunes when driving home for the celebrations. Whilst the choice of music is mainly down to personal preference, there is another factor to take into account when choosing the best Christmas song – safety.
According to a recent study, those who listen to music at a faster pace while driving are more likely to drive erratically.
Dr Simon Moore, a psychologist from London’s Metropolitan University, found that “a fast tempo can cause people to subconsciously speed up to match the beat of the song”.
Dr Moore added: “The optimum tempo of a song for safe driving should mimic the human heartbeat at around 60 to 80 beats per minute, and 55 to 65 decibels is the optimum music volume for driving.”
The study also found that “the arousal level perceived mental workload, standard deviation of speed, and frequency of lane crossing were higher when driving under the influence of rock music than that when driving under the influence of light music or an absence of music.”
However, the majority of the most popular Christmas songs to listen to are not deemed to be the safest due to their fast-paced, festive energy.
And, whilst drivers want to get into the festive mood, perhaps they should leave these to when they are home safe and sound.
Anyone who is deemed to be driving carelessly could be at risk of receiving fines and points on the licence.
And, with the prices of petrol and diesel remaining high, that's the last thing motorists need.
Most dangerous Christmas songs for driving
- Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas is You (1,234,185,234 plays) and 150 BPM
- Wham! – Last Christmas (954,023,187 plays) and 108 BPM
- Michael Bublé – It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas (671,904,084 plays) and 95 BPM
- Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (601,801,946 plays) and 141 BPM
- Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock (591,376,002 plays) and 120 BPM
- Band Aid – Do They Know It’s Christmas? (416,910,206 plays) and 115 BPM
- Michael Bublé – Holly Jolly Christmas (384,352,927 plays) and 151 BPM
- John Lennon – Happy X-Mas (383,866,194 plays) and 146 BPM
- Chris Rae – Driving Home for Christmas (368,406,756 plays) 180 BPM
- Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime (339,863,141 plays) 95 BPM
