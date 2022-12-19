Zee TV fiction show Main Hoon Aparajita which focuses on the journey of Aparajita (played by famous actress Shweta Tiwari), a doting mother of 3 daughters, preparing them for the rollercoaster called life after her ex-husband Akshay (Manav Gohil) finds love outside of the marriage with Mohini (Shweta Gulati). As the high-voltage drama on the show continues, Akshay is trying to convince Aparajita to get their daughter Chhavi to marry Veer, and on the other hand, Aparajita wants to ensure that Veer is the right guy for her daughter.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch how Aparajita decides to take her daughters on a holiday to Hrishikesh. However, enroute to Hrishikesh everyone decides to stop by for a mini picnic by the lakeside, where Akshay will surprise them and play some games to bond with his daughters. On one hand, on-screen Aparajita is trying her best to cheer her daughters up and bond with them, while on the other hand, Shweta Tiwari shares a great equation with her daughters in real life. In fact, recently they had a lot of fun during an outdoor shoot near Mumbai. That’s not it, the actress ensured that her onscreen daughters were comfortable and enjoyed themselves during the outdoor shoot.

Shweta Tiwari mentioned, “The mother-daughter relationship is one of the most beautiful relationships in the world. In the show, I am a mother of three daughters and all of them are adorable. I am more like a friend to them now. They all are very smart and curious kids, they want to learn everything about the Industry. Recently during an outdoor shoot, we got the opportunity to go out together for a picnic sequence. Over and above production’s arrangements I tried my best to ensure that they were comfortable and enjoyed the outdoor shoot to the fullest. We all spent some quality time playing football, Antakshari, making some nice fun videos for our social media, and after the shoot we even went out for dinner. With the girls there is no dull day but this kind of quality time certainly strengthens our bond and improves our onscreen chemistry.”

While Anushka Merchande, Dhwani Gori, Shruti Choudhary and Shweta Tiwari have found multiple things to bond over, it will be interesting to watch how Aparajita will deal with the problems created by Akshay’s second wife Mohini and save her daughters from it.