The Specials frontman Terry Hall has died aged 63 after brief





The Specials paid tribute to lead singer Terry Hall in a statement released on social media following his death at the age of 63.

The statement said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced. "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. "He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. "Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials' life-affirming shows with three words…'Love Love Love'. We would ask that everyone respect the family's privacy at this very sad time."

In the wake of the sad news legions of fans and famous faces have taken to social media to pay tribute. Happy Mondays singer Rowetta shared a clip of Terry on stage along with the caption: “One of the greatest frontmen from one of the greatest bands. And a gorgeous, kind, down to earth man. I’ll miss his music, his United post match honesty, his messages. Terry Hall forever.” Jo Whiley penned: “Horrid news. Have always been a fan. So many songs of Terry Hall that I’ve loved throughout my life. Specials. Fun Boy Three. Colourfield.” American singer Curtis Stigers added: “Gone too soon. Terry Hall & The Specials were an important part of the soundtrack of my teenage life. Cool band, cool man. Rest in peace.”

The band was formed in Terry’s home city of Coventry in 1977, by Jerry Dammers, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter – with Hall, Neville Staple, Roddy Byers and John Bradbury joining a year later. They originally called The Automatics, before changing their name to The Coventry Automatics, The Specials AKA The Automatics and finally, in 1978, settling on The Specials. During their time together, The Specials produced a string of hit records including A Message To You, Rudy, Rat Race and Ghost Town, which reached number one. The band split in 1981, after which Hall, Golding and Staple went on to form Fun Boy Three, while Dammers and Bradbury released an album under the moniker The Special AKA, which spawned the hit single Free Nelson Mandela in 1984.

Fun Boy Three achieved four UK top 10 singles during their time together, until Hall left the band in 1983 to form The Colourfield with ex-Swinging Cats members Toby Lyons and Karl Shale. After undertaking a variety of solo and collaborative projects – Hall worked with the likes of Lily Allen – it was announced in 2008 that The Specials would be reforming and in September that year, Hall and five members performed at Bestival music festival under the name Very “Special” Guests. In 2009 he reflected on the performance, saying: “Bestival was a trial run. We did an unannounced slot so we could just could turn up, nameless. It was perfect.” The Specials headed back on tour in 2009 to celebrate their 30th anniversary and in 2018 supported The Rolling Stones during a concert at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena. Terry is survived by his wife, Lindy Heymann. They had one son and Terry has two older sons with his ex-wife, Jeanette Hall.