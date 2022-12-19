Emma Stone and Dave McCary are yet another couple who found love on the set of Saturday Night Live. The actress and the comedian are just some of the stars who got together after meeting on the set of the topical sketch show.





The notoriously private couple managed to keep a lot of the details of their early relationship away from the press, although a source confirmed to PEOPLE in the Fall of 2017 that Stone and McCary were officially an item.

They made their award show debut at the 2019 SAG Awards, and later tied the knot in September 2020. In March 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had welcomed their first child, Louise Jean McCary.

So, how did the couple really meet and how did they fall in love. Here is the truth about Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s relationship.

8/8 How Did Emma Stone And Dave McCary Meet?

Emma Stone met Dave McCary for the first time in December 2016 when she returned to host Saturday Night Live. Stone appeared in the “Wells for Boys” sketch that McCary wrote and directed. From 2013 to 2019, he served as a segment director for SNL.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield broke up in 2015, after a rumored 5 years together.

7/8 When Did Emma Stone And Dave McCary Start Dating?

Emma Stone would later be spotted in June 2017 at the Brigbsy Bear premiere, a film written by Dave McCary. Her appearance wasn’t officially reported on, but fans captured the pair together.

A source close to the couple confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE nearly a year after they first met. The source revealed that they had been dating for at least three months.

6/8 Emma Stone And Dave McCary’s Rare Public Appearances Together

Emma Stone and Dave McCary has made very few public appearances together, even after confirming their relationship. She even attended awards ceremonies alone after their relationship was confirmed to the press.

Stone and McCary had a rare public date night when they went to a Los Angeles Clippers game together in January 2019. By August, they were seen on dates only this time she had a very prominent diamond ring on her finger.

5/8 Emma Stone And Dave McCary’s Awards Show Appearances

The famous couple made their award show debut in January 2019, when they attended the SAG Awards together. Although Emma Stone walked the red carpet alone, she was later joined by Dave McCary inside the event. The pair could be seen sitting together at a table and were seen chatting throughout the night.

Stone was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2019 Academy Awards for her role in The Favourite. While she and McCary weren’t photographed attending together, Variety‘s Senior Culture and Events Editor Marc Malkin captured a video of the couple walking the red carpet.

4/8 How Dave McCary Proposed To Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Dave McCary reportedly got engaged at the Saturday Night Live offices in New York City.

“Dave proposed at the offices where they first met at [NBC’s Manhattan HQ] 30 Rock,” an insider told Page Six. “No one was there and by all accounts, it was very romantic.”

McCary broke the news of his engagement to Stone on Instagram in 2019. He posted a photo of the pair smiling while she held up her hand with the engagement ring. The caption was just two heart emojis.

3/8 When Emma Stone And Dave McCary Got Married

Like many couples, the global pandemic dampened Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s wedding plans. Page Six reported that the two postponed their planned nuptials in March 2020.

She was seen multiple times wearing a gold wedding band. A source close to Stone and McCary told PEOPLE that the two were married in September 2020.

We finally saw a hint of her wedding dress in 2022, when she re-wore it to the 2022 Met Gala. The actress graced the red carpet in a white Louis Vuitton mini-dress with a feather hem. Louis Vuitton revealed that the dress had originally been designed for Stone and McCary’s wedding afterparty.

2/8 Do Emma Stone And Dave McCary Have Kids?

Emma Stone never personally confirmed her pregnancy, but the actress was photographed heavily pregnant at the start of 2021. Stone had apparently spent much of her pregnancy in their Malibu home during the pandemic.

TMZ revealed that the couple welcomed their first child on Saturday, March 13 in the Los Angeles area. “Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected,” a source told US Weekly. McCary in particular is “hands-on and helping with their daughter.”

1/8 Emma Stone And Dave McCary Are A Private Couple

Emma Stone has always believed it was better to be private and instead let her work do the talking.

“They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family,” a source close to Stone told PEOPLE, shortly after the Oscar-winner welcome her first child. “Emma is close to her family and good friends but not the type to flaunt her personal life. Dave respects that about her and is the same way. They have a great life together and support each other.”

An insider added that “she has been private [about life with Dave and their baby girl] but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave.”