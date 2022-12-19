This is what the famous kids from the classic Christmas movies

It’s that time before Christmas and New Year where you are allowed to watch as many trashy Christmas movies as you want and not be riddled with guilt. However, no matter how many new Christmas movies come out each year, it is still a priority to make sure you watch the old classics like Elf and Home Alone. No new movies will ever outrank the classics.

The classics are watched every year without even thinking about it, it’s sometimes easy to forget how old these movies actually are and this means the cast have changed a fair bit, especially the kids from the movies, they’ve all gone through puberty and are actual adults. Here’s a run down of the kids from our favourite classic Christmas movies and how much they have changed.

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay played Kevin in one of the most popular Christmas films, Home Alone. When Home Alone, in 1990 was filmed Macaulay was only 10-years-old, meaning he is now 42. Many people are always shocked by his transformation as he went from a cute little kid to a fully-blown rugged man. I don’t think I will ever be over how this guy aged.

Daniel Tay

Daniel starred alongside Will Ferrell in, arguably, one of the greatest Christmas films ever, Elf. Daniel played the half-brother of Buddy the Elf, when the movie came out in 2003. In 2003 Daniel was 11-years-old when the movie came out, he is now 30 years old, with his 31st birthday coming up quite fittingly in the month of December. I’m not going to lie though, this man keeps very far out of the limelight and has no social media and hasn’t done a single interview in years.

Taylor Momsen

It seems like an alternative reality when you realise the same actress who played Jenny in Gossip Girl also played the sweet little girl, called Cindy Lou Who, in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The iconic Grinch film was released in 2000 when Taylor was just 7-years-old. Taylor is now 29 and almost unrecognisable as Cindy Lou.

Ben Wilby

Ben Wilby played everyone’s favourite student of Mr Poppys class in Nativity!, Bob. Bob stole the movie with his cute dance moves back in 2009. When Nativity was released Ben was 7-years-old, meaning he’s now grown out of his cuteness and is now 20. If you want to see the other iconic kids from Nativity! and what they look like now then here you go.

Thomas Brodie Sangster

Love Actually follows multiple storylines throughout the movie but one of the most memorable is Thomas’ story. A cute little kid crushing on an older girl, Joanna, and they get their first kiss at the end of the movie. It’s a bit of a shock to find out Thomas was 13-years-old when Love Actually was released as he seems younger than that, it’s even more shocking to find out co-star Kiera Knightley is only 5 years older than him. Thomas is now 32-years-old.

Miffy Englefield

Miffy got to star alongside Jude Law in the iconic Christmas film, The Holiday. Miffy’s character was called Sophie and she was the daughter of one of the main characters, Graham (played by Jude Law). When The Holiday was released back in 2006 Miffy was only 7-years-old and it is safe to say that she is practically unrecognisable in 2022 at 23-years-old

Olivia Olson

Olivia is another child star from the iconic Love Actually, she played the one and only Joanna, who was the love interest of Thomas Sangster’s character. Olivia’s role in Love Actually can be remembered by her iconic performance at the school play where she sang All I want for Christmas is you. Despite playing an older character than Thomas Sangster she is actually two years younger, meaning she was 11-years-old when Love Actually was released. Olivia is now 30-years-old, but you can definitely still tell it’s Joanna.

