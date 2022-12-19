Thomas Turner

Thomas “Tom” James Turner, 77, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 4, 1945, in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late George and Irene (Biernacki) Turner. He married Jerry Lee (Moore) Turner on December 22, 1967, in Granite City and she survives. Mr. Turner was a teacher with the Granite City School District, teaching Social Studies, and retired in 2000 after 37 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Illinois Federation of Teachers and active with the Teacher’s Union for many years, serving several years as President. He was a history buff, always enjoyed reading and studying genealogy. He had a love for nature and had a love for fishing and bird watching. Tom enjoyed his days of traveling, having breakfast with friends, capturing photos as the family photographer and always had a joke to share with others. He cherished his family, always knew someone in the crowd or they knew him and will forever be missed and loved. In addition to his beloved wife of 55 years, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bryan and Karen Turner of Edwardsville and Doug and Brandy Turner of Glen Carbon; six grandchildren, Chloe, Cooper, Macy, Nicholas, Max and Ethan Turner; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Darlene Waller, Georgia Wiggins, Carol Mouldon, Doris Grass and Loretta “Turner”.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Loftin Woodiel officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com