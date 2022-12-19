Tobias Bauer on Web3, DeFi and Investing in Start-ups

Fresh(ish) from a 14-hour flight, Tobias Bauer, a Principal in the Blockchain Founders Fund, took time out from a busy FMLS to discuss the wonderful world of Web3, blockchain and exactly what a Venture Partner looks for when making an investment.

After waxing lyrical about his experience at his first Finance Magnates London Summit, Tobias explained his role as a Principal in the Blockchain Founders Fund and how the company, since its inception, has been applying blockchain

Blockchain



Blockchain comprises a digital network of blocks with a comprehensive ledger of transactions made in a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or other altcoins.One of the signature features of blockchain is that it is maintained across more than one computer. The ledger can be public or private (permissioned.) In this sense, blockchain is immune to the manipulation of data making it not only open but verifiable. Because a blockchain is stored across a network of computers, it is very difficult to tamper with. The Evolution of BlockchainBlockchain was originally invented by an individual or group of people under the name of Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. The purpose of blockchain was originally to serve as the public transaction ledger of Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency.In particular, bundles of transaction data, called “blocks”, are added to the ledger in a chronological fashion, forming a “chain.” These blocks include things like date, time, dollar amount, and (in some cases) the public addresses of the sender and the receiver.The computers responsible for upholding a blockchain network are called “nodes.” These nodes carry out the duties necessary to confirm the transactions and add them to the ledger. In exchange for their work, the nodes receive rewards in the form of crypto tokens.By storing data via a peer-to-peer network (P2P), blockchain controls for a wide range of risks that are traditionally inherent with data being held centrally.Of note, P2P blockchain networks lack centralized points of vulnerability. Consequently, hackers cannot exploit these networks via normalized means nor does the network possess a central failure point.In order to hack or alter a blockchain’s ledger, more than half of the nodes must be compromised. Looking ahead, blockchain technology is an area of extensive research across multiple industries, including financial services and payments, among others.



Blockchain comprises a digital network of blocks with a comprehensive ledger of transactions made in a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or other altcoins.One of the signature features of blockchain is that it is maintained across more than one computer. The ledger can be public or private (permissioned.) In this sense, blockchain is immune to the manipulation of data making it not only open but verifiable. Because a blockchain is stored across a network of computers, it is very difficult to tamper with. The Evolution of BlockchainBlockchain was originally invented by an individual or group of people under the name of Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. The purpose of blockchain was originally to serve as the public transaction ledger of Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency.In particular, bundles of transaction data, called “blocks”, are added to the ledger in a chronological fashion, forming a “chain.” These blocks include things like date, time, dollar amount, and (in some cases) the public addresses of the sender and the receiver.The computers responsible for upholding a blockchain network are called “nodes.” These nodes carry out the duties necessary to confirm the transactions and add them to the ledger. In exchange for their work, the nodes receive rewards in the form of crypto tokens.By storing data via a peer-to-peer network (P2P), blockchain controls for a wide range of risks that are traditionally inherent with data being held centrally.Of note, P2P blockchain networks lack centralized points of vulnerability. Consequently, hackers cannot exploit these networks via normalized means nor does the network possess a central failure point.In order to hack or alter a blockchain’s ledger, more than half of the nodes must be compromised. Looking ahead, blockchain technology is an area of extensive research across multiple industries, including financial services and payments, among others.

Read this Term technology for a wide range of projects; from teaching professors “how they should talk to students” to helping the UN achieve sustainability goals.

The affable German, jet-lagged eyes lit up, then discussed some of the many intricacies and factors that come into play when making an investment.

“We stay away from hardware investments which means that we only invest in software companies because they’re technically easier to scale,” he explained.

Keep Reading

Tobias then explained how important it was to do research into the founders of any company that may be a target for investment: “If you’re at a pre-seat stage where there’s no revenue, no product, there’s only so much you can evaluate from a product perspective.”

“a large part of the diligence we’re doing is based on the team, for example, we use facial recognition similar to what the FBI is using in order to determine if the founders have been involved in fraud cases” he explained.

After telling of some interesting non-investment experiences, Tobias then spoke of what exactly he is looking for: “they have a very strong idea of the vision perspective, right, they know their tech, they understand what they’re doing, they have the people skills,” he added.

The talk then moved to the DeFi space and the link-up between the online trading world. “We’re very strong on DeFi,” he said and spoke of the impressive stakeholder-led innovation in the DeFi trading space. However, Tobias also pointed out the problems: “We see a big problem right now is in terms of risk and controls right, a lot of also the recent incidents with FTX, and all these other massive companies were around the fact that no one actually knew what they’re doing.”

After discussing the Metaverse, Facebook’s role, and how the Metaverse can succeed in the future, Tobias, who said the Blockchain Founders Fund will be investing in “150 companies over the next two years,” talked of the emergence of Asia in the start-up

Startup



A company operating within its first stage of investing is known as a startup. While startups may give the impression that the company must be new, that is not always the case.Many companies can have this designation after nearly three years of existence. Typically, a company exits the startup status after a period between 3 to 5 years or after successful funding rounds where capital is acquired. Startups tend to derive out of the belief that there is a demand for a service or product which is created by at least one or more entrepreneurs. These seek capital as a means to bypass a limited availability of capital and combat high costs. This is why startups seek funding from funding rounds, crowdfunding, venture capitalists, financial institutions, or other sources. What Makes Startups Successful?Given the fact that most startups fail, the first three years of a startup are critical which is why startup founders require capital for talent acquisition, creating effective business models and plans.In parallel it is important to provide proof-of-concept for the long-term through an established user base and consistent revenue streams. Many startups use seed funding, which occurs during the first stage of funding rounds, where fundraised capital is used to conduct market research and product or service development.Sometimes, startups go through an acquisition process, where they merge larger companies competing in a similar industry. Companies that generate less than $20 million annually, possess less than 80 employees, and are primarily controlled by the founding entrepreneur(s) are generally classified as startups. Today, some of the world’s most successful companies started as startups, such as Facebook, Uber, and SpaceX to name a few.



A company operating within its first stage of investing is known as a startup. While startups may give the impression that the company must be new, that is not always the case.Many companies can have this designation after nearly three years of existence. Typically, a company exits the startup status after a period between 3 to 5 years or after successful funding rounds where capital is acquired. Startups tend to derive out of the belief that there is a demand for a service or product which is created by at least one or more entrepreneurs. These seek capital as a means to bypass a limited availability of capital and combat high costs. This is why startups seek funding from funding rounds, crowdfunding, venture capitalists, financial institutions, or other sources. What Makes Startups Successful?Given the fact that most startups fail, the first three years of a startup are critical which is why startup founders require capital for talent acquisition, creating effective business models and plans.In parallel it is important to provide proof-of-concept for the long-term through an established user base and consistent revenue streams. Many startups use seed funding, which occurs during the first stage of funding rounds, where fundraised capital is used to conduct market research and product or service development.Sometimes, startups go through an acquisition process, where they merge larger companies competing in a similar industry. Companies that generate less than $20 million annually, possess less than 80 employees, and are primarily controlled by the founding entrepreneur(s) are generally classified as startups. Today, some of the world’s most successful companies started as startups, such as Facebook, Uber, and SpaceX to name a few.

Read this Term space, before ending a fascinating interview with the upcoming trends we should all be looking out for.

Lots of great insights from someone whose finger is very much on the technological pulse.

See all the interviews, talks, and panels from FMLS here.