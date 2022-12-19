Tom Cruise defied death in high-octane stunt to deliver Top Gun





Earlier this year Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas, the long-awaited sequel to the epic 1986 thrill ride that starred Tom Cruise. The Hollywood legend made a comeback to the series as the titular hero, Maverick, and the film has done exceedingly well worldwide. It was recently announced the film earned an enormous $1.4 billion at the box office. As a thank you to his fans, Cruise posted a lengthy video on his social media accounts with a death-defying stunt.

Cruise, who is 60-years-old, greeted his fans on his Twitter and Instagram accounts while on a helicopter hovering thousands of feet in the air. He said: “Hey everyone, Here we are over sunny South Africa. And we’re filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning parts one and two. I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres, and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick.” Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is due to hit cinemas next year on July 14, 2023. To cap off the incredible blockbuster series, Cruise has once again teamed up with director Christopher McQuarrie to continue Ethan Hunt’s story. McQuarrie was also in the helicopter in Cruise’s video. When the Risky Business star gestured towards his boss, McQuarrie cut in to say: “Listen we really gotta roll, we gotta get this shot.” What followed was a classic Tom Cruise stunt played out in real-time for the world to enjoy.

Cruise said: “Oh ya, we’re filming. We gotta get this shot … We’ll see you down there.” The Interview with the Vampire actor then hopped out of the helicopter and began free-falling towards the earth – all while still praising his fans for making his movie such a success. He said: “As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of a lifetime. [I’m] very lucky.” The actor then took a casual peek at the ground he was hurtling towards before saying: “I’m running out of altitude, so I better get back to work. We gotta get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.” The camera then panned out and showed him spinning off into the distance before opening his parachute. Naturally, his fans went wild at this incredible stunt.

One fan wrote: “This man has my biggest respect.” Another asked: “Is Tom Cruise even human??” A third even chimed in to say: “Give the man the Oscar finally. He deserves it.” (sic) Another went on: “This man is a gift.” Gift or not, fans will be seeing Cruise hit cinemas once again next year for the new Mission: Impossible movie. It’s a special film, however, as the adventure has been split into two parts for the first time in the series history, following in the footsteps of other films such as Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame. Dead Reckoning Part One will be followed by Dead Reckoning Part Two the following year on June 28, 2024. McQuarrie recently opened up about what this expansion of the series means for Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt, and his decades-long adventure.

McQuarrie told Empire: "The first thing we knew was that if it's gonna be a big two-part adventure, it's got to be epic. It's going to have to be the instalment that swallows the rest of the franchise whole. There's just not another way to do it." The movie will see the return of some Mission: Impossible fan favourites, including Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis. Dead Reckoning will also introduce Marvel star Hayley Atwell, who is playing the mysterious character Grace. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits cinemas on July 14, 2023. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is due for release on June 28, 2024.