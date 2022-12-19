Top reasons British workers would change career – including





As well as salary, they would also make the change in order to feel more fulfilled (28 percent), and to learn something new (23 percent).

And one in five (19 percent) said they’d be persuaded if it meant furthering their career progression. However, age concerns (35 percent), success at their current job (34 percent), and comfort with their salary (29 percent) are dissuading respondents from moving on. Richa Gupta, chief human resources officer at global employment platform G-P, which commissioned the research, said: “Employees are prioritizing what means the most to them – and that includes opportunities to reskill and learn something new. “Investing in their engagement, well-being, and creating chances for professional development, provide a positive path forward now and in the future.” The study also found only 10 percent are concerned about the classes they’d have to take if they switched careers. In fact, employees would be willing to do an average of two more years of schooling or training if it came to it.

And although two-thirds of workers are happy at their current job, those that plan to switch roles intend on doing so within the next two years. Among the reasons they are staying at their existing role are their coworkers (32 percent), the work itself (29 percent), and the hours (22 percent). But on the flip side, if employees were able to, they would still like to address their current hours (28 percent), their health care benefits (27 percent), and the commute time (22 percent) in their current role. It also emerged almost three in five (57 percent) have successfully switched careers at one point or another – and 35 percent even found it to be an easy transition. The survey, conducted via OnePoll, also aimed to uncover what the future holds career-wise, as well as how employees are looking to grow professionally. It found 65 percent of respondents feel their quality of work decreases when they aren’t happy at their job. When looking at a career switch, overall, more than a fifth of employees (22 percent) are most interested in the “arts” portion of a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) career – but science (20 percent) and technology (20 percent) didn’t fall far behind.

More specifically, careers in creative arts and design (10 percent), environment and agriculture (10 percent), and media (nine percent) are more sought after. And 35 percent are looking for companies that have health care benefits, while 31 percent want communication and collaboration from upper management. Bob Cahill, CEO of G-P, added: “This data shows that most workers are currently, and will continue to be, invested in their professional future. “People want to be prepared in times of change and ready for new opportunities, and that includes considering new kinds of careers. “This is heightened by the fact that the global talent pool is undergoing a dramatic, unprecedented shift. “If you factor in the possibility of hiring talent remotely, and combine it with the willingness workers have to put in the time it takes to train and develop, employers have an opportunity to hire the team members they need for their hard-to-fill positions – particularly within the technology sector. “This presents a clear opportunity for employers to think about how they recruit, hire, and manage their workforce.”