Toshiba to Expand Power Semiconductor Production Capacity with New Production Facility

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) today announced that it will construct a new back-end production facility for power semiconductors at its Himeji Operations – Semiconductor, in Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan. Construction will start in June 2024, with production scheduled to start in spring 2025. The project will more than double Toshiba’s automotive power semiconductor production capacity at Himeji, against fiscal 2022.

Power devices are essential components for managing and reducing power consumption in all kinds of electronic equipment, and for saving energy. Above all other products, demand for low-voltage MOSFETs (metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors), a Toshiba focus technology, is expected to see continued growth with the progress of vehicle electrification and the automation of industrial equipment. Toshiba has decided to meet this demand growth with construction of the new back-end facility.

Going forward, Toshiba will expand its power semiconductor business and boost competitiveness by offering high efficiency, high reliability products in response to fast growing demand, and to contribute to carbon neutrality.

Overview of Himeji Operations – Semiconductor Location: 300, Ikaruga, Taishi-cho, Ibo-gun, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan Established: April, 1982 General Manager: Noriyasu Kurihara Employees: Approx. 1,400 (as of April, 2022) Main Products: Discrete semiconductors (power semiconductors and small-signal devices)

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.



*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.



The company’s 23,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 850-billion yen (US$7.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.



Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html