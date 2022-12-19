Categories
TOWIE star Jordan Brook and Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei confirm


TOWIE star Jordan Brook and Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei have gone Instagram official as a couple.

Sophie posted a collage of the new couple’s romantic moments on her social media, along with a heartwarming caption announcing the relationship.

“Just when I was about to give up on love you came into my life and showed me what a true gent and real love is. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world. My forever JB I love you,” she wrote, adding: “Merry Christmas!”

The couple received support from the likes of Sophie’s Geordie Shore castmate James Tindale, who wrote to them: “You deserve this @sophiekasaei_ buzzing to see you so happy ❤️ looking forward to meeting him.”

Vicky Pattison posted that the pair “look so great together” while Marnie Simpson called Jordan and Sophie “too frickinnnn cute”.

Congrats came in from the TOWIE family too, as Danielle Armstrong called the duo “the cutest” and Liam Gatsby told Jordan to “go on boy”.

“Oh my god , I love this so much,” Georgia Kousoulou added.

This holiday coupling comes only a few months after Jordan spoke out about whether or not he was dating TOWIE co-star Chloe Brockett.

“It wasn’t serious dating,” he told All Access. “We went out on a night out as a group, it was never dating between me and her. We all went out, had a good time and that was that.”

The reality star later insisted: “There’s no flames re-sparked there.”

Sophie split from longtime boyfriend Lee Gray last year, and had previously been in a relationship with Jay Bigz for 10 months before splitting in 2019.

