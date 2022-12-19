Transfer news LIVE as Man Utd plan Ajax raid, Messi decides

World Cup champion Lionel Messi will continue playing for Argentina despite Sunday’s remarkable triumph.

“I will not retire. I want to continue playing as a World Cup champion,” he told TyC Sports.

“It’s the most beautiful thing there is,” Messi told TyC Sports. “Look what it is, it’s beautiful, I wanted it a lot. God was going to give it to me, I had a feeling that it was this, we suffered a lot, but we got it.

“Obviously I wanted to close my career with this, I can’t ask for anything anymore. Thank God he gave me everything. Closing almost my career like this, it’s impressive.”

Messi’s club future remains in the air, though. His Paris Saint-Germain contract runs down in the summer. The French media are confident that he will sign a new deal.

That is despite links with David Beckham-owned LAFC a few months ago. There could also be the option of an emotional return to Barcelona.