Categories
Sports

Transfer news LIVE as Man Utd plan Ajax raid, Messi decides


World Cup champion Lionel Messi will continue playing for Argentina despite Sunday’s remarkable triumph. 

“I will not retire. I want to continue playing as a World Cup champion,” he told TyC Sports. 

“It’s the most beautiful thing there is,” Messi told TyC Sports. “Look what it is, it’s beautiful, I wanted it a lot. God was going to give it to me, I had a feeling that it was this, we suffered a lot, but we got it.

“Obviously I wanted to close my career with this, I can’t ask for anything anymore. Thank God he gave me everything. Closing almost my career like this, it’s impressive.”

Messi’s club future remains in the air, though. His Paris Saint-Germain contract runs down in the summer. The French media are confident that he will sign a new deal. 

That is despite links with David Beckham-owned LAFC a few months ago. There could also be the option of an emotional return to Barcelona. 



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.