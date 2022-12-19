Travel | 23 Florida places to visit in 2023 – Florida NewsLine

By Debi Lander
While I love traveling to foreign countries, my home state of Florida offers many rich travel destinations. I didn’t include St. Augustine or Disney World, as I hope everyone in Northeast Florida has explored those. How many of the 23 mentioned below have you experienced? Be sure to add one to your travel plans for 2023.
- Everglades National Park and a trek across Alligator Alley
- Salvador Dali Museum and other museums in St. Petersburg
- A Grapefruit Baseball League game
- A swim with the Manatees, Crystal River
- Watch a race at Daytona Beach Speedway
- See a rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center
- Stroll the gardens at Bok Tower
- Visit Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ home, author of “The Yearling”
- See Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture at Florida Southern College in Lakeland
- Explore cigar history and the original Columbia Restaurant, Ybor City
- Tour Henry Plant’s old hotel, Tampa Bay Hotel
- Watch re-enactment of Civil War battle at Olustee Battlefield
- Gamble Mansion, an Old Florida plantation in Ellenton
- Ringling Museums: Circus Museum, Ringling Museum of Art, and the Ca d’Zan, home of John and Mabel Ringling, Sarasota
- Vizcaya, Miami, the magnificent winter home of John Deering
- Gilbert’s Bar House of Refuge, Hutchinson Island
- See the wizard’s lab, Edison and Ford Winter Estates, Fort Myers
- Did DeSoto land at De Soto National Memorial, Bradenton
- Stetson Mansion, DeLand, Gilded Age home built for the famous hat manufacturer
- Fort Clinch, see living history in a North Florida State Park
- Mount Dora offers a bit of New England in Central Florida
- Discover Florida’s history at the Old Capitol, Tallahassee
- Florida Keys, visit Hemingway House and Dry Tortugas National Park
Photos courtesy Debi Lander
Ca d’Zan, Ringling home.
