Travel | 23 Florida places to visit in 2023 – Florida NewsLine

By Debi Lander

mail@floridanewsline.com

While I love traveling to foreign countries, my home state of Florida offers many rich travel destinations. I didn’t include St. Augustine or Disney World, as I hope everyone in Northeast Florida has explored those. How many of the 23 mentioned below have you experienced? Be sure to add one to your travel plans for 2023.

Everglades National Park and a trek across Alligator Alley

Salvador Dali Museum and other museums in St. Petersburg

A Grapefruit Baseball League game

A swim with the Manatees, Crystal River

Watch a race at Daytona Beach Speedway

See a rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center

Stroll the gardens at Bok Tower

Visit Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ home, author of “The Yearling”

See Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture at Florida Southern College in Lakeland

Explore cigar history and the original Columbia Restaurant, Ybor City

Tour Henry Plant’s old hotel, Tampa Bay Hotel

Watch re-enactment of Civil War battle at Olustee Battlefield

Gamble Mansion, an Old Florida plantation in Ellenton

Ringling Museums: Circus Museum, Ringling Museum of Art, and the Ca d’Zan, home of John and Mabel Ringling, Sarasota

Vizcaya, Miami, the magnificent winter home of John Deering

Gilbert’s Bar House of Refuge, Hutchinson Island

See the wizard’s lab, Edison and Ford Winter Estates, Fort Myers

Did DeSoto land at De Soto National Memorial, Bradenton

Stetson Mansion, DeLand, Gilded Age home built for the famous hat manufacturer

Fort Clinch, see living history in a North Florida State Park

Mount Dora offers a bit of New England in Central Florida

Discover Florida’s history at the Old Capitol, Tallahassee

Florida Keys, visit Hemingway House and Dry Tortugas National Park

Visit www.bylandersea.com to read more of local travel writer Debi Lander’s stories and travel tips.

Photos courtesy Debi Lander

Ca d’Zan, Ringling home.