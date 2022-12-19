Trophy unveiled as Perth set to serve up international tennis

United Cup trophy revealed nine days out from new global mixed team event

Perth to host top-seeded team, Greece, with players to arrive next week

Supported by the McGowan Government through Tourism WA

The official United Cup trophy was unveiled in Perth today as the countdown to the inaugural United Cup mixed team tennis tournament begins.

The bespoke piece of silverware, crafted in England by official Royal Warrant holders, and silversmiths and goldsmiths to the late Queen, Thomas Lyte, was revealed today at Perth’s iconic Cottesloe Beach ahead of the event, which kicks off on 29 December.

In this new tournament, 18 countries will compete for a total prize pool of US$15 million, and in a world first, 500 men’s and women’s ranking points will be up for grabs.

Perth is one of three host cities of this 11-day tournament, alongside Brisbane and Sydney, and will host its first match, Greece v Bulgaria, at RAC Arena on Thursday, 29 December.

In this new multi-city round robin format, Perth and the other two host cities will each host two groups of three countries with players competing in a program of men’s and women’s singles and mixed doubles matches at each venue.

The trophy reveal comes as the top-seeded team, Greece, led by world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and world No.6 Maria Sakkari, prepare to touch down in Perth next week to play in the Cup’s Group A match series at RAC Arena.

Sixth-seed France will also compete in Western Australia, in Group F, led by Women’s Tennis Association finals winner and world No.4 Caroline Garcia and teammate Arthur Rinderknech.

The two countries were announced to play in Perth following the official draw in November which determined the group selections and where the top 18 countries would play.

Also competing in Group A matches will be Belgium and Bulgaria, while Group F contenders will include France, Argentina and Croatia.

Perth will host day and night matches from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023.

For further information visit UnitedCup.com

As stated by Sport and Recreation Minister David Templeman:

“WA locals and visitors will be cheering on mixed-team tennis at the highest level from next week as the likes of Team Greece players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari prepare to land in Perth for the new United Cup.

“The WA Government has proudly supported world-class tennis through the Hopman Cup and ATP Cup for more than 30 years, and we’re delighted to welcome the return of international tennis to Perth next week in the form of the United Cup.

“Blockbuster sporting events like the United Cup give people another reason to visit Western Australia and generate valuable broadcast opportunities and media coverage across our key inbound visitor markets.

“They also inspire thousands of young children to pick up a racket and try out the sport.

“I cannot wait to see thousands of fans flock to RAC Arena to witness top international tennis players in action in what promises to be a thrilling summer of tennis.”