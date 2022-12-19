Ukrainians describe smashing ‘wave after wave’ of Russians in

Many of the troops shoot each other from foxholes over dirty water and from water-logged trenches that go on for miles.

Grabskiy told CBC: “The Russians are sending in wave after wave against [fortified] Ukrainian positions.”

Experts suggest different reasons for the importance of Bakhmut for both sides.

According to some experts, if Russia captured the town and surrounding areas it could create a launchpad for future offensives against northern cities like Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

The defence analyst Konrad Muzyka of Rochan Consulting in Poland told Moscow Times: “No one really understands the significance of Bakhmut.

“No one can really explain… why Russians are fighting so ferociously for it.”