Umbrella Academy’s Final Season Order Shows Netflix Is Learning

The Umbrella Academy is a unique series on Netflix, as it is both a licensed franchise and it’s not connected to Marvel or DC. There are several explanations for Netflix renewing the show for a final, shortened season, but hopefully it’s because the streamer is learning.





Already Umbrella Academy is a standout in pop culture because it is a very unconventional superhero story. In a world full of cape-and-tights adventures, the Hargreeves children found a fresh approach to both emotional character study and world-ending comic book spectacle. Comic creators Gabriel Bá and, legitimate rock star, Gerard Way are also executive producers on the series. The cast is full of stars like Mary J. Blige, Colm Feore and Elliot Page. All these things separate Umbrella Academy from Netflix shows like Warrior Nun or First Kill, a queer-centric vampire drama. All these series, however, are Netflix originals and thus reflect the network. Series cut off before they can finish their story are a tougher sell to audiences than complete works. Whether Umbrella Academy qualified as a blockbuster at the streamer or not, Netflix can’t lose by giving the audience even a few episodes to tie up the series’ story.

RELATED: The Umbrella Academy: Why Number Five Doesn’t Have a Name





Netflix Should Give All Original Series the ‘Umbrella Academy Treatment’

Even with its profitability, Netflix still needs to license shows and movies from other studios. One reason it paid upwards of $1 billion for the rights to Warner Bros.’ Arrowverse series is that The CW’s former president Mark Pedowitz never let a series end on a cliffhanger. He understood that these series are more valuable after cancelation if they tell a complete story. If he were at Netflix, Altered Carbon would have at least gotten a two-hour feature to finalize the story it was telling. As it stands, it’s a fantastic gem hidden on the service that forever leaves the viewers who discover it unsatisfied. Umbrella Academy, thankfully, will not suffer that fate.

Another comic property on Netflix serves as an example. Neil Gaiman wasn’t certain The Sandman would get a second season. However, if it hadn’t, he could shop the series around. Even knowing he had that chance, Gaiman and company told a complete story. This may just be the instincts of great storytellers. But it also makes the series more valuable. Even if a new streamer picked it up for just a single season, it’d get something that feels complete. Netflix may already have its next big franchise, and all that’s missing is a satisfying ending.

In telling a complete story, over time, Netflix may see that there is consistent interest in a show. They could revive the show for a limited sequel series or even spin it off into something new. Stranger Things rocks the world when new episodes debut. But the hidden gems are equally valuable, and Netflix knows this because it was tied to one of its most infamous series-saving originals.

RELATED: Luther Hargreeves Is The Umbrella Academy’s Most Well-Developed Character

Franchise Revivals on Streaming Need to Avoid the Arrested Development Trap

After acquiring the streaming rights to Fox’s cult hit Arrested Development, Netflix announced a sequel series. The producers pulled off two seasons, each one trying to recapture what it was that made that first iteration of the show special. While every viewer’s mileage may vary, the consensus is Netflix missed the mark. Allowing a show like Umbrella Academy to end while the Hargreeves are still in the thick of it, is a mercy. Successful revivals are possible, but it’s not like the artists involved can just pick up where they left off.

Netflix should score itself an easy public relations “win” by turning around and offering Warrior Nun‘s creators a similar deal. Six, even four, episodes to close out the story. It can “save” its own show for a change. As time passes, if the series continues to perform well and the entertainment industry becomes a bit more favorable, Warrior Nun could come back in some way. Disney rolled the dice on Willow after 34 years. Even if the show doesn’t light up the zeitgeist, it will sit on Disney+ next to the original film, eminently enjoyable and rewatchable. The flashy new Marvel and Star Wars shows may bring the subscribers in, but stuff like the Daredevil Netflix series or Willow will keep them subscribed for another month or two.

Netflix essentially invented this industry, and to survive it needs to stay profitable. Yet, the studio can afford to give its original series proper finales. It only makes them more valuable and more exciting to revisit or reboot.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will begin filming in early 2023.