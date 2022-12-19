Undeads Metaverse partners with Warner Bros. and Wabi Sabi Sound

Undeads Metaverse signs Warner Bros. and Wabi Sabi Sound to produce AAA sound design in line with their vision for the next era of Web3 gaming.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2022 — Undeads Metaverse, the upcoming Web3 game, is excited to announce the signing of Warner Bros. and Wabi Sabi Sound as sound design partners. The agreement puts the team at Wabi Sabi Sound in the creative chair for audio direction and production of the Undeads Web3 game.

Wabi Sabi Sound is best known for its work on world-famous blockbuster titles, including Bioshock, Left 4 Dead 2, Dead Space 2 and many others. They are working with some of the world’s largest publishers, such as Activision Blizzard, Bungie, PlayStation and Microsoft Studios. They have also created audio for cinematic trailers for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and The Darkness 2.

Leo Kahn, CEO of Undeads Metaverse, said:

“At Undeads, we pay attention to every detail of the gameplay. Warner Bros. and Wabi Sabi Sound are world-class production studios who align with our vision to create the true next-gen Web3 games era.”

About Wabi Sabi Sound

Wabi Sabi Sound is a full-stop award-winning game audio team — code, composition, acting, creatures and everything in between. Their team partners with top-tier developers to Audio Direct deliver music, sound design, voice, C++/C# programming, implementation, quality assurance and mix.

About Undeads Metaverse

Undeads is a next-generation survival massively multiplayer online role-playing game with a large selection of play-to-earn mechanics and over 10 types of playable nonfungible token (NFT) assets. Undeads is built to allow players to earn cryptocurrency while playing the game and interacting with others. Ultimately, Undeads aims to build a Web3 gamer community and player-driven economy full of engaging activities designed to create an ecosystem of engaged players and deliver the ultimate gaming experience that will exceed community expectations.

The Undeads Web3 game has an isometric model with action-combat that takes place in a post-apocalyptic metaverse. The conflict focuses on a struggle for resources between two opposing factions: humans and zombies. Players are tasked with venturing into uncharted regions, establishing and guarding their own settlements, grinding for resources, constructing and enhancing their own gear, engaging in commerce, becoming skilled in trading, and developing their NFT characters. Undeads is also loaded with built-in entertaining virtual reality games for true metaverse and VR fans who will be able to socialize without borders.

About Undeads

Undeads was founded by Undeads in February 2022, with over 60 industry veterans from the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe and Asia and a wide network of world-class partners.

Watch the teaser on YouTube now: https://youtu.be/LzAjMJ10qJ0

Website https://undeads.com/

Contact details: Ash Hodgetts

Email: press@undeads.com

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates