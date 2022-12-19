Unique, last minute Christmas gift ideas for your loved ones

Here is a selection of fabulous gift ideas they’ll love and some bargains you’ll love. Some of the products are from independent British owned small businesses so far, surviving through the cost of living crisis and we’d like that to continue.
Baylis & Harding Signature Men’s Black Pepper & Ginseng Shaving Set Save 30% Now only £10.50 debenhams.com
Lily England Rose Gold Pro Curling Tongs long lasting defined curls £29.99 at amazon.co.uk
Personalised Brass and Walnut Cufflinks delivered in a beautiful handcrafted leather storage pouch. £85 at manandbear.co.uk
Baylis & Harding Men’s Signature Collection Black Pepper & Ginseng Luxury Slipper Gift Set Contains 140ml Shower Gel, 100g Soap and Pair of Faux Fur lined black Slippers. Vegan Friendly Save 34% Now only £18.49 at amazon.co.uk
ST GERMAIN Champagne Celebration Kit includes everything you need to create the ST~GERMAIN Royale Cocktail: ST~GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur and jigger, Harvey Nichols Premier Cru Brut Champagne. Pair of Heather Evelyn ‘Christmas Kisses and Festive Wishes’ celebration candles to get you in the spirit. £75 at harveynichols.com
Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Slipper & Toiletry Gift Set includes a foot soak crystals and moisturise with foot lotion before slipping your feet into a luxurious pair of faux-fur slippers. Save 70% Now only £8.40 at debenhams.com
ICONIC’s Dance ‘Til We Drop Gift Set with mini Illuminator, Liquid Brow Silk, Mascara & sheer Blush in Power Pink worth £69 Now only £28 at iconiclondoninc.com
dryrobe Advance Long Sleeve loose fit jacket is an essential piece of kit for all outdoor activities allowing you get active outdoors without ever feeling wet or cold £140 at dryrobe.com
Morphée non-digital device relaxation aid that combine the best meditation and sophrology techniques to help you unwind and drift off at the end of the day. £89.95 at morphee.co.uk
Mini Matmi colourful recycled felt kids slippers with soft elasticated heel cup to keep small feet secure (also available in adults size) Kids Save £6.75 Now only £20.25
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 to store all the wonderful memories, music and more. From £89.99 at westerndigital.com
Sneaker Shield Don’t be afraid to wear your new sneakers. This powerful, spray-on protector shields against rain and stains so your feet stay dry while your sneakers stay fresh £6.95 at cherry blossom.co.uk
CARMEX lip balm is available in mini versions, squeezable tubes and sticks, in addition to their iconic yellow original pots prices starting at £1.79 amazon.co.uk
Zwilling Fresh & Save 3-pcs, glass, heat resistant vacuum box set that lets you keep food fresher for longer Save 30% Now only £31.47 at zwilling.com/uk
Dualit Classic Kettle drastically reduces unwanted boiling noise, super fast boiling time and holds 1.7litres £149.99
Dualit 4 slice newgen toaster with polished finish made in the UK. From £219.99 at dualit.com
Fox Den Toy Automatic Cat Teaser excites cats by teasing them with a realistic fox tail. The sly fox hides in his den, waiting to shake his fuzzy tail at the unexpecting cats. £28.99 at uk.petsafe.net
Contigo Streeterville Desk Mug (Salt), insulated coffee mug with stainless steel handle, coffee to go mug with lid, keeps coffee and tea warm for up to 5 hours Save 11% £15.18 at amazon.co.uk
Smeg DCF02 drip filter coffee machine is quick heating with removable drip tray and coffee waste container for easy cleaning £199.95 at smeguk.com
Smeg CJF01 citrus juicer, There’s nothing quite like freshly squeezed juice, pressed on demand £149.95, smeguk.com
Mary Berry At Home 32cm Cast Aluminium Oval Casserole oven-to-tableware range, perfect for entertaining as well as cooking £74.95 at hartsofstur.com
Drinkwell® Butterfly Pet Fountain fresh, flowing water encourages them to drink and keeping them hydrated. £28.99 at uk.petsafe.net
Mary Berry Signature Rectangular Acacia Serving Board £34.95
Robbie the robin chopping board is fully heat proof and has a textured top to stop pans slipping £25 at jenwinnettart.co.uk
Nintendo Switch Sports to take part in a variety of sporting activities that’ll get your body moving. Save £10 Now only £29.99 at amazon.co.uk
Nintendo Switch OLED is the newest addition to the Nintendo Switch family for faming fans Save £10.99 Now only £299 at amazon.co.uk
Technics EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for the ultimate on-the-go listening experience £299 at technics.com
Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch Fitness Watch Sports Watch with 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Bluetooth Call & Music Control, 14-Day Battery Life, Alexa Built-in £199 amazon.co.uk
GameSir G7 wired controller designed for Xbox with swappable faceplates for the ultimate personalized gaming experience Save 10% Now only £44.99 at amazon.co.uk
RENPHO Legs and Feet Massager, Electric Air Compression for Massage and Relaxation, Suitable for Calf, Thigh Foot Save 21% at amazon.co.uk
Proscenic P11 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with touch screen display 60 minutes runtime, Super powerful motor & 3 adjustable suction power levels £179 amazon.co.uk
Lenco LS-50LEDBK Turntable with Built-In Speakers and Lighting. Convert your vinyl by connecting to your PC with USB Coding output Save £60 Now only £99.99 at gearformusic.com
Mitchell & Brown 32inch ‘The Edge’ Full HD Android Smart TV packed full of features £339.99 at mitchellandbrown.co.uk
