Victoria Beckham and Harper ‘burst out crying’ in bonding moment

Victoria Beckham, 48, revealed she and her daughter Harper, 11, had an emotional bonding moment as they spent time together. Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shephard, the singer-turned-designer revisited the time she took her youngest child to see Frozen in London.
Victoria admitted that Harper wasn’t too keen on seeing the critically-acclaimed musical initially, but soon changed her mind.
She explained: “Me and Harper [are] big, big fans of Frozen and I took her to see the musical in the West End, and she’s going through that stage where she’s like, ‘I’m 11, I’m now too big for Frozen’.
“Because that film was on heavy rotation – you can imagine- when she was very little.
“So we go to watch the musical, she didn’t want to go because she thought she was too grown up, when they sing that song… let me tell you… we both stood up in the middle of the theatre and burst out crying.
“We were so emotional. And the actress whipped off her rags and she’s there like, full on bedazzled, whatever it was…
“And we just sobbed, it was such a moment,” Victoria concluded.
Elsewhere in the interview revealed her daughter Harper asked her famous dad to not drop her off by the school gates.
The former Spice Girl and sporting legend David Beckham have been married for 23 years.
The couple share three sons together, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11.
Victoria explained how she related to Harper as her own dad would drive her to school in a Rolls Royce, but she preferred to be dropped off in a van.
Victoria said: “We had the Rolls Royce but because he was an electrical wholesaler he also had a van.
“Me and my sister used to say, ‘please drop us in the van.'”
She explained further: “I think more children at school were being dropped off in a van so when we were in the Rolls, we would be like, ‘Oh please.. drop us down the road.’ We were a little bit embarrassed.”
The designer added: “Nowadays, I’d be like literally pull up right to the front gate. I’d be proud to get out of that Rolls.”
Host Dax went on to say that it feels as if parents can “never do right by your children”, adding it’s “hard to get things right”.
Victoria agreed: “David was having this conversation the other night,” she shared.
“He was dropping off Harper, who is our youngest daughter. She is 11.”
Victoria continued: “She said, ‘Daddy can you drop me a little bit away from the school’.
“Firstly, he was heartbroken. She’s our youngest daughter and already this is happening.”
She went on: “[David] asked, ‘Is it uncool that I am your dad?’ To be honest, what hope do the other kids have.”
