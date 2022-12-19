Victoria Beckham and Harper ‘burst out crying’ in bonding moment

Victoria Beckham, 48, revealed she and her daughter Harper, 11, had an emotional bonding moment as they spent time together. Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shephard, the singer-turned-designer revisited the time she took her youngest child to see Frozen in London.

Victoria admitted that Harper wasn’t too keen on seeing the critically-acclaimed musical initially, but soon changed her mind.

She explained: “Me and Harper [are] big, big fans of Frozen and I took her to see the musical in the West End, and she’s going through that stage where she’s like, ‘I’m 11, I’m now too big for Frozen’.

“Because that film was on heavy rotation – you can imagine- when she was very little.

“So we go to watch the musical, she didn’t want to go because she thought she was too grown up, when they sing that song… let me tell you… we both stood up in the middle of the theatre and burst out crying.