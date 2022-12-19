Vitamin D deficiency could cause osteomalacia, dietician warns

“Adequate concentrations of vitamin D and calcium are required for bone development, growth and integrity; with skeletal pathologies such as rickets and osteomalacia presenting when concentrations are low.”

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

“Severe vitamin D deficiency patients can experience symptoms associated with secondary hyperparathyroidism including bone pain, arthralgias, myalgias, fatigue, muscle twitching (fasciculations), and weakness,” he said.

“Fragility fractures may result from chronic vitamin D deficiency leading to osteoporosis.

“In children, irritability, lethargy, developmental delay, bone changes, or fractures can be symptoms of vitamin D deficiency.”

