Vladimir Putin mobilises Russia’s ‘Grandfather Frost’ in sick

Russian soldiers have been shown in a Kremlin propaganda stunt standing waiting in the snow for the arrival of “Grandfather Frost” as across Russia grieving wives, mothers and children flock to memorials to moan for fallen Russian soldiers killed in Putin’s war in Ukraine.

In the Russian city of Saratov, widows and loved ones of killed Russian servicemen have been spotted gathering at a Russian war memorial.

As 60 names were added to the roll of those who have died in Ukraine, a “Grandfather Frost” was on hand to comfort the gathered children.

Many of the moaners were seen crushing pictures of their dead relatives during the tragic ceremony at Sokolovaya Mountain in Saratov.

The memorial now contains a total of 166 names of those killed since Putin’ launched his botched invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

