Wagner mercenaries recruit Russian convicts on threat of death

“Individuals and sections are ordered to proceed on the preplanned route, often with fire-support but less often alongside armoured vehicles,” the MOD said in a daily briefing.

“Wagner operatives who deviate from their assault routes without authorisation are likely being threatened with summary execution,” it added.

“These brutal tactics aim to conserve Wagner’s rare assets of experienced commanders and armoured vehicles, at the expense of the more readily available convict-recruits, which the organisation assesses as expendable.”

In September, during a recruiting trip visit to Russia’s Mari El region, 500 miles east of Moscow, Prigozhin, 61, offered inmates their freedom in exchange for a six-month tour of duty in Ukraine.