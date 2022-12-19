Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did John manage to save his herd?

On Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7, the family tried to bounce back following a death.

Meanwhile, Senator Perry delivered news to Rainwater about the future of the location.

Elsewhere, Jamie and Sarah planned their next move as the family tried to come to terms with some big changes.

Beth tried to come to a decision about the ranch.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.