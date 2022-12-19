Categories
Life Style

When did JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus start dating? Couple announces


JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have broken up after three months of being together.

Reports about the 19-year-old Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa dating her TikTok creator girlfriend began surfacing on social media in August 2022. The couple made their relationship official soon after.

However, the two confirmed their breakup in a video shared by Cyrus on her TikTok page, where Siwa is presenting her with a “break up present.”

She says:

“This is my, ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you present.’”

While the duo have been seen together a number of times in the Royal Caribbean holiday video, Avery confirmed the news by replying to a curious fan, where she explained how the former couple felt that they were better off as friends.

Talking about how the two are still young and are trying to “figure stuff out,” the couple formally announced their breakup.

Avery Cyrus claims that JoJo and Cyrus are "better off friends," as she replied to a curious fan, who wanted to know the reason behind the breakup. (Image via TikTok)Avery and JoJo declared their relationship in September 2022, by sharing a video on TikTok. (Image via TikTok)Netizens share hilarious reactions after Avery Cyrus shared the "breakup present" clip on TikTok. (Image via Tiktok)Social media users comment on Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa breaking up after dating for 3 months. (Image via TikTok)

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda






Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.