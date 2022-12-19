When did JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus start dating? Couple announces

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have broken up after three months of being together.

Reports about the 19-year-old Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa dating her TikTok creator girlfriend began surfacing on social media in August 2022. The couple made their relationship official soon after.

However, the two confirmed their breakup in a video shared by Cyrus on her TikTok page, where Siwa is presenting her with a “break up present.”

She says:

“This is my, ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you present.’”

While the duo have been seen together a number of times in the Royal Caribbean holiday video, Avery confirmed the news by replying to a curious fan, where she explained how the former couple felt that they were better off as friends.

Talking about how the two are still young and are trying to “figure stuff out,” the couple formally announced their breakup.