Will Ahsoka Retcon the Star Wars Movies?

For hardcore fans of Star Wars and the Force, the most anticipated series on the horizon is Ahsoka, helmed by George Lucas’ Padawan, Dave Filoni. A recent leak from the series has fans wondering if the show will “retcon” past Star Wars movies.





While Star Wars has long used its non-movie stories to retroactively adjust the continuity of the universe, it’s never really made major changes to anything. Perhaps the largest one thus far was that the exhaust port weakness in the Death Star was put there intentionally by Galen Erso. The latest rumor says that there will be multiple versions of Ahsoka, at different ages, because the show goes into the World Between Worlds, introduced on Star Wars Rebels. Again, that Ahsoka could involve some Star Wars time travel has been suggested since the release of the title treatment when the series was announced. It shares visual similarities with the design of the World Between Worlds. Yet, would any time-travel shenanigans on Ahsoka go so far as to retcon the events of the prequel or sequel movies?

The World Between Worlds Was Teased for the Ahsoka Series From the Beginning

The reports that Ahsoka‘s story involves the World Between Worlds make perfect sense, whether they are actual leaks or just educated guesses. While it is, technically, a place where time could theoretically be changed, that’s not how it’s been used. Some of these rumors, such as one suggesting that instead of Obi-Wan Ahsoka will fight Anakin on Mustafar, are either pure fiction or taken out of context. It’s possible that someone saw the sets or scenes being filmed. Yet, just because those scenes are being filmed doesn’t mean they happen in the series the way folks think. To understand why, just look back to Star Wars Rebels, Season 4, Episode 13, “A World Between Worlds.”

This space is a nexus of the Force, outside the regular flow of time. In the episode, Ezra Bridger uses one of the “portals” to save Ahsoka from surely being killed by Darth Vader in a Sith Temple on Malachor. This was the answer to a question in the air since the Season 2 finale. Then, Ahsoka tells Ezra he probably shouldn’t mess with past events, and they run from the Emperor who is also trying to find this place. While Filoni may be less precious about others’ canon Ahsoka stories, he certainly wouldn’t then have her solo series contradict the message she gave Ezra. Still, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka may seek the World Between Worlds in desperation or at a low point.

The real purpose of this space was to rescue Ahsoka from certain death on Rebels while giving Ezra a deeper connection to the larger Force saga at play in Star Wars. If Ahsoka Tano returns here she will surely see visions of the past and of what might have been. Yet, the only thing changed when she leaves the World Between Worlds will be her character. Dave Filoni would never try to undo any previous Star Wars story on the big screen, especially those George Lucas worked on.

Dave Filoni Wouldn’t Disrespect George Lucas or Star Wars

Rather than an engine for change or time travel in Star Wars, the World Between Worlds is more like an infinite toybox. Both Ahsoka Tano and Ezra Bridger can face off with Star Wars‘ greatest villain (sorry, Darth Vader) on Rebels. The inclusion of Ian McDiarmid’s Palpatine or Hayden Christensen’s Anakin is much easier in such a metaphysical space. It also allows Filoni to cherry-pick moments of Lucas’ story to use to contextualize Ahsoka’s journey. She isn’t just his character, after all. He’d probably tell you that Ahsoka owes far more of her existence to Lucas than him.

Of course, another thing that Filoni is known for doing well is helping fans find ways into Star Wars films they previously didn’t like. Many older fans say that The Clone Wars helped them better understand and enjoy the prequel films. Fans say unofficial edits of concurrent parts of Revenge of the Sith and the last episodes of The Clone Wars are the premiere way to experience that story. So, part of Ahsoka (and other stories on Disney+) may do the same thing. Obi-Wan Kenobi, at least, helps explain how the character from The Clone Wars becomes that guy everyone met decades ago in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. If there are any time shenanigans on Ahsoka, the only thing it will do to canon is enrich fans’ understanding of it.

If the storytellers use the World Between Worlds in any sort of cynical way, it will likely be to facilitate a “doesn’t count” fight between Hayden’s Anakin and Rosario’s Ahsoka. If the storytellers and producers tried to use a TV show to retcon the films, Lucas’ movies or the sequels, they might just be as bad at this as some of the angriest fans say they are.

Ahsoka is expected to debut on Disney+ in the second half of 2023.