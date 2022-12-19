Wizkid set to thrill 17,000 fans at Dubia World Tennis League

The tournament which which kicked off on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Coca Cola Arena will see the biggest names in Tennis compete this winter.

And Wizkid is expected to close out the night on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, with a performance for the fans in attendance at the 17,000 capacity venue.

The megastar took to his official Twitter page to announce his performance via post that read: ‘Dec 20th – Dubai 🚀 @WorldTennisLea1’

When is the World Tennis League Dubai?



The inaugural World Tennis League (WTL)Tennis League takes place between December 19 and 24 at Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

Inspired by the success of the after-race concerts that have become a permanent feature of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix every year, the WTL will allow fans to attend three tennis matches (six if you’re going on the 23rd) followed by an evening concert, all with just one ticket as per National News.

Fans will get to watch the likes of 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and women’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek in action this December.

The concert will also feature a lineup of global artistes like Wizkid, Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Ne-Yo, Deadmau5 on various nights of the tournament.

The 18-player field is split across four teams with the rosters decided by a regular draft system that took place among team owners on November 5, 2022. Below is the resulting line up:

The Kites: Iga Swiatek, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune, Eugenie Bouchard, Sania Mirza



The Eagles: Caroline Garcia, Nick Kyrgios, Bianca Andreescu, Rohan Bopanna, Andreas Seppi



The Falcons: Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, Grigor Dimitrov



The Hawks: Elena Rybakina, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Anett Kontaveit

