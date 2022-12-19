



A woman has been accused of trying to steal actor Robert De Niro’s Christmas presents from his apartment in New York City, according to a local news outlet. She was reportedly arrested after being spotted entering Robert’s apartment at 2.45am in Manhattan.

Police have charged Shanice Aviles, 30, with burglary, the ABC7 TV news station reported. The news outlet added that police saw the suspect try other doors in the area as they followed her. They are then said to have lost track of her before spotting a townhouse with an open door and going inside to investigate. The woman was found inside putting presents from under the Christmas tree in a bag.

The star immediately went through treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, in New York City, where it has been reported that he had a prostatectomy – the removal of the prostate gland, although this has never been officially confirmed by the actor or his representatives. Completing his treatment in 2004, the actor soon returned to work, which at the time was in a film titled Hide and Seek, released in 2005 by 20th Century Fox. Speaking in 2007 after De Niro was taken to court over allegedly misrepresenting his health status, his lawyer Robyn Crowther gave a rare insight into his cancer journey. He said: “One day you don’t have cancer, and the next day you get diagnosed and you do, and this happened to be in the middle of those couple of days.”

The Judge found in favour of De Niro and dismissed the case. Since, the actor has been reported to have said something that has come to be quite inspiring to fans of his regarding his life philosophy. Robert said: “Time goes on. So whatever you’re going to do, do it. Do it now. Don’t wait.” Although it is unsure whether De Niro was addressing his battle with cancer in the quote. The prostate is a small walnut-shaped gland in men. According to the NHS, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK.